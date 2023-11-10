Eye care tips for children for a happy Diwali

Diwali, often referred to as the festival of lights, welcomes a season of happiness, festivity, and community. However, it can also pose some risks to our health, especially our eyes if proper care is not taken. Since it's a time to celebrate with dazzling fireworks and bright diyas, it becomes crucial to prioritise eye safety, especially when it comes to children, says, Dr Neeraj Shah, Chief Medical Officer, Cataract, Cornea & Refractive Services, Sankara Eye Hospital, Jaipur.

Here are some essential eye care tips for children during Diwali:

Limit Firework Exposure: Limiting the exposure of children to fireworks which can be exceptionally bright and noisy especially those that produce intense flashes of light is necessary. Protective eyewear while bursting crackers is a must. The eyewear needs to specifically provide safety against crackers.

Supervision is Key: Children are naturally curious, and they may be drawn to fireworks. Always supervise them closely during fireworks displays to prevent them from handling or getting too close to fireworks, which can result in serious eye injuries.

Educating on Firework Safety: Teach children about the importance of maintaining a safe distance from fireworks. Ensure that they never attempt to relight a firework that hasn't gone off as intended, as this can lead to accidents. Tell them to keep their faces away from crackers while trying to light them

Avoid Sparklers: Sparklers, often considered safe for children, can actually be dangerous. They burn at high temperatures and can cause burns or eye injuries. It's best to avoid them altogether.

Wash Hands Thoroughly: After handling fireworks, ensure that children wash their hands thoroughly. They should avoid touching their face, especially their eyes, until their hands are clean to prevent the transfer of potentially harmful chemicals.

Stay Away from Cracker Debris: After fireworks have been set off, the area can be littered with debris. Ensure that children stay away from these areas to prevent accidental eye injuries from debris or small explosive materials.

Use Diyas Safely: Diyas and candles are integral to Diwali celebrations. Teach children to handle them with care to avoid burns or accidents. Always place them out of their reach to prevent accidental contact.

Prevent Smoke Exposure: Smoke from fireworks can irritate the eyes. If possible, celebrate with eco-friendly and low-smoke fireworks. Keep the area well-ventilated to reduce exposure to smoke.

Eye Drops and First Aid: Have basic eye drops and a first-aid kit on hand in case of minor irritations or accidents. One should seek immediate medical attention in case of any eye injury during the festive season.