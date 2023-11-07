Breathing easier! How to minimise the impact of air pollution on lung health

Air pollution is a critical global issue, significantly impacting human health. India faces an especially severe situation, with its cities often ranking among the world’s most polluted. According to a report by Swiss technology company IQAir, India, on average, ranked eighth in terms of air pollution, with a majority of the 15 most polluted cities worldwide being located within its borders. A closer examination of the data highlights a troubling rise in PM2.5 pollution levels.

In 2020, India recorded PM2.5 levels at 56.2 μg/m3. However, within just one year, these levels surged to 58.7 μg/m3 in 2021, surpassing WHO guidelines by over tenfold. The consequences of this alarming PM2.5 increase are profound. If this trend persists, the average Indian resident is projected to lose an astonishing 5.3 years of life expectancy, according to a recent report by the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI).

Lung Health and Air Pollution

Our lungs stand out as one of the organs most susceptible to the impacts of air pollution. Microscopic PM2.5 particles possess the ability to circumvent our body’s natural defences and penetrate the delicate air sacs in our lungs. In this vulnerable state, they can set off a series of detrimental effects. Persistent exposure to elevated levels of PM2.5 has been associated with various lung conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and bronchitis. Moreover, it significantly heightens the likelihood of developing lung cancer.

Air pollution doesn’t just affect those with pre-existing lung conditions. Even individuals with healthy lungs are at risk. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can cause lung function to decline, making it harder for the body to get the oxygen it needs. This can lead to reduced physical stamina and can negatively impact overall quality of life. Moreover, air pollution isn’t limited to lung health; it has far-reaching consequences for the entire body. Studies have shown that it can contribute to heart disease, stroke, and even cognitive decline. The message is unequivocal: air pollution constitutes a pressing public health crisis demanding immediate attention.

Minimising the Impact of Air Pollution on Lung Health

While it might seem daunting to address the air pollution crisis, there are several strategies individuals and communities can adopt to minimise its impact on lung health.

Air Quality Awareness: To safeguard your lung health, the initial step is to stay informed about air quality in your vicinity. You can achieve this by using air quality monitoring apps and websites to track PM2.5 levels. When levels are elevated, it’s essential to take precautionary measures. This awareness enables individuals to make informed choices regarding outdoor activities and preventive actions.

Limit Outdoor Activities: During periods of poor air quality, especially on smoggy days or during high-pollution seasons, it’s advisable to restrict outdoor activities, especially strenuous exercise. If you need to venture outside, consider wearing a mask designed to filter out fine particulate matter. This simple precaution can substantially decrease your exposure to harmful pollutants in adverse conditions.

Indoor Air Quality: Invest in air purifiers for your home to ensure clean indoor air. Make sure your living space is well-ventilated and consider using indoor plants known for their air-purifying qualities. Creating a healthy indoor environment is vital, especially when outdoor air quality is compromised.

Reduce Personal Emissions: Make eco-friendly choices in your daily life, such as using public transportation, carpooling, or driving electric vehicles to reduce personal emissions. Reducing your carbon footprint can contribute to overall air quality improvement. By adopting sustainable transportation practices, you not only protect your health but also contribute to a cleaner environment for everyone.

Advocate for Change: Join or support organisations and initiatives that work towards improving air quality and reducing pollution. Advocate for stricter regulations and policies that limit industrial emissions and promote cleaner energy sources. Active participation in such initiatives can drive meaningful change and hold industries accountable for their environmental impact.

Healthier Lifestyle: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can fortify lung health. This encompasses a balanced diet, consistent exercise, and abstaining from smoking, all of which enable your body to better combat the impacts of pollution. A strong, healthy body is more resilient to the harmful effects of air pollution, making lifestyle choices a crucial aspect of lung health protection.

Community Action: Work with your community to raise awareness and address local pollution sources. Engage with your local government to advocate for policies that improve air quality. Collaborative community action is a potent force for change, as it not only spreads awareness but also exerts pressure on local authorities to take concrete steps towards cleaner air.