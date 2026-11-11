/Who is Gaurav Srivastava? India-born businessman accused of posing as CIA operative | GRAVITAS

India-born American businessman Gaurav Srivastava is facing renewed scrutiny after a report by a UK-based newspaper, The Times, accessed US federal court documents that reportedly describe him as a confidential informant for the FBI. The documents state that Srivastava worked as an informant for almost five years, from September 2019 to July 2024. He reportedly provided information concerning national security and counter-terrorism matters and was a witness in the case.

However, what adds to the mystery is that US agencies reportedly suspected his honesty following allegations that he may have defrauded a foreign businessman of millions of dollars by falsely claiming to have links to the CIA.

Alleged CIA connections and a $350 million oil firm dispute

Earlier this year, Dutch-based oil trader Niels Troost filed a lawsuit against Srivastava in the US.

According to the allegations, the India-born businessman approached Troost, offering to help him through his purported connections within US power corridors. Troost accused Srivastava of spinning a web of deceit to take control of his oil firm, which was valued at $350 million.

The lawsuit further claimed that Srivastava used money siphoned off from the oil firm to gain access to US politicians and fund a luxury lifestyle. This allegedly included the purchase of a California mansion worth $24.5 million.

Srivastava reportedly shared pictures of himself with former US President Joe Biden, US Vice President JD Vance and former NATO commander General Wesley Clark to establish his credentials. He also reportedly spoke about his training at the CIA's Virginia base.

How did Srivastava gain access to Indonesia's leadership?

Earlier investigations by the US-based NGO Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Indonesia's Tempo magazine found that Srivastava gained access to Indonesia's top leadership by allegedly posing as a CIA operative.

His companies also reportedly signed five preliminary agreements linked to major defence projects. These involved F-15 fighter jets, Black Hawk helicopters, C-130 Hercules aircraft and a joint military command-and-control centre.

However, none of the proposals ultimately materialised.

According to reports, Indonesian financial authorities are examining financial transactions alongside overseas agencies over possible money laundering.