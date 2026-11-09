/Deadly cover-up? When Delhi choked, its pollution monitors went silent | GRAVITAS

Delhi's air pollution crisis is a health emergency that unfolds year after year. Governments promise action, yet precious little changes on the ground. This year, the national capital was bracing for another spell of toxic air, having recorded its worst pre-Diwali Air Quality Index (AQI) in eight years. And, unfortunately, the situation deteriorated further after Diwali, as firecrackers filled the skies with smoke and pushed pollution levels to alarming highs.

Although the Supreme Court had allowed the bursting of green crackers over the weekend, the permission was restricted to two time slots: 7 am to 8 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. However, the rules were flouted in several parts of Delhi, with people reportedly bursting firecrackers well into the early hours of Monday. The national capital recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years, with the average AQI reaching 376. In some areas, pollution levels soared to more than 50 times the World Health Organization's recommended limit.

But even these figures might be an underestimate. Why? At least 43 of Delhi's 59 air quality monitoring stations stopped reporting data for at least an hour during the night, just as firecrackers added to the city's pollution load.

Take the data from RK Puram, for instance. It shows readings until 11 pm, after which there is no record until the next morning. A similar situation was observed in Anand Vihar, where the final reading visible for the night was recorded at 11 pm. The next set of figures appeared only at 5 am.

The government is yet to officially explain the data gaps. This phenomenon has often been attributed to sensors getting overwhelmed by a sudden surge in pollution levels. However, missing readings could distort the citywide AQI, making it difficult to assess the true extent of the pollution crisis.

In the wake of these gaps, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the government of deliberately shutting down monitoring stations to bring down Delhi's Air Quality Index. And this is not an isolated phenomenon. Last year, too, 28 of the city's monitoring stations reported data gaps in the hours after Diwali.

Earlier in the day, the national capital was blanketed in thick smog, with severe air quality conditions reported across several areas. Even prominent landmarks such as India Gate were barely visible. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category as of 4 pm. Delhi Technological University recorded the highest AQI at 413, followed by Narela at 398 and Bawana at 396. Chandni Chowk was not far behind, with an AQI of 395. North Campus, Lodhi Road and Mundka also recorded very high levels of pollution.

But firecrackers are not the only contributors to Delhi's toxic air. Vehicular emissions, stubble burning and unfavourable weather conditions are among the other factors adding to the city's pollution burden. The toxic air is making life particularly difficult for children, older people and those with respiratory conditions. Experts have described the situation as a public health emergency.

And the pollution crisis is not restricted to Delhi alone. Across India, several cities recorded high levels of air pollution after Diwali. Bahadurgarh in Haryana topped the list, with an AQI of 400. It was closely followed by Charkhi Dadri, Khora and Rohtak. Sri Ganganagar, Faridabad and Kaithal also featured among the country's ten cities most affected by pollution.

While Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, have already been imposed across the National Capital Region, some key questions remain. Why are governments not taking pre-emptive steps to tackle pollution instead of indulging in political blame games?