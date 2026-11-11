/Trump's own peace board rebukes Israel: Gaza floods, tents submerged | Gravitas

Israel’s war on Gaza continues to have a devastating impact. Because of the war, nearly 1.7 million Palestinians are still living in tents, makeshift shelters or damaged buildings. Their woes were compounded further, as torrential rain caused floods, damaging their shelters and belongings. An estimated nine hundred fifty thousand people live in flood-exposed areas.



In another tragedy, a large sandstone slab collapsed onto tents in central Gaza after the heavy rainfall over the weekend. Five people, including three children, lost their lives. Civil defence workers and residents searched through the rubble with their bare hands.



As Gazans continue to suffer, even Trump’s Board of Peace hit out at Israel over its “insufficient” response to Gaza floods. Terming it an immediate humanitarian emergency, the organisation accused Israel of not allowing essential aid into Gaza. At the same time, it also called upon Hamas to lay down its arms. The Board of Peace said, quoting its statement, that the urgent entry and distribution of essential shelter, sanitation, drainage and other winterisation supplies is critical to protecting civilian lives.



However, Netanyahu defended Israel’s role and instead blamed Hamas for the suffering of Gazans because of its refusal to disarm. Now, even as a ceasefire went into effect in October 2025, Israeli aggression continues. Since the October 7 terror attack, more than 74,000 people in Gaza have been killed due to Israeli attacks.



In a fresh escalation, three people were killed in two separate Israeli strikes in Gaza City, while another person was shot dead in Khan Younis. Following the IDF strikes, a fire broke out at a nearby tent camp for displaced people. A metal foundry was damaged as well.



Meanwhile, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton visited Egypt’s Rafah border ahead of a planned visit to organisations sending humanitarian aid to Gaza. He visited the logistical warehouses of the Egyptian Red Crescent, which facilitates entry of aid into Gaza.