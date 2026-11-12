/EU's critical warning: After fridges, home appliances can be hackers' next target | Gravitas

Since last month, supermarkets across Europe have been hit by cyberattacks. Fridges were hacked and turned into ovens. But could the danger lie closer home? Well, your own smart home may be less safe, than you think. This is no exaggeration. European Union's cybersecurity chief warned that hackers could target home appliances next. He called upon EU member states to invest more to counter growing cyber threats. But how hackable is your home?

According to experts, any device connected via internet could potentially be hacked. A report claimed that there are over five billion long-range connected devices across the world. US households for instance have an average of 18 connected devices. Now, internet routers are among the biggest targets because they are always online. Smart TV is another device which can be hacked even without the owner knowing. A study conducted by a firm named Spur Intelligence claimed that one-third of apps on LG and Samsung smart TVs could let strangers secretly use a

household's internet connection.

Some of the other highly vulnerable devices include smart speakers, smart locks and smart fridges. But is there a way to protect yourself from hackers? Now, many hackers tend to exploit simple mistakes such as weak passwords. According to America's cyber defence agency, updating the device software is key as it can fix weak spots which

hackers may exploit. It also recommends using stronger and different passwords for every account.

Enabling two-step login is another solution. By doing so, you get a code each time you log in to an account. It is also recommended to change your router's original password. The concerns mounted in October, when a large-scale cyberattack targeted connected refrigeration systems across 700 supermarkets in France, forcing fridges and freezers to heat up to 50 degrees Celsius. This caused widespread food spoilage, equipment damage and minor fires.

Earlier this month, supermarket chains in other European countries like Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands and Finland

also reported similar problems. Earlier this week, France blamed Iran for the October cyberattack. Thereafter, Tehran hit back with a jibe, questioning how France can address people's grievances, when it cannot even take care of its fridges.