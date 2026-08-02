Why is this town painted entirely in white?

Located in the Andalusia region of southern Spain, a series of charming towns known as the Pueblos Blancos (White Villages) stand out for their completely white exteriors. Visitors often wonder why every building in these settlements, including popular towns like Frigiliana and Arcos de la Frontera, shares the exact same colour. The answer involves a mix of historical health measures, practical climate control, and architectural tradition.

The role of slaked lime in cooling

The primary material used to paint these towns is slaked lime, locally known as cal. According to environmental and architectural principles, white surfaces reflect intense sunlight rather than absorbing it. During the summer, temperatures in southern Spain can be searing. The white lime acts as a natural cooling system, deflecting heat away from the structures and keeping the internal rooms significantly cooler.

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Health benefits during historical pandemics

Beyond temperature control, the white paint served a critical medical purpose. When a series of epidemics, including the plague, cholera, and yellow fever, swept through the region between the 16th and 19th centuries, houses were painted with cal in the wake of infection. Slaked lime possesses disinfectant characteristics that can kill the bacteria responsible for cholera and help prevent the proliferation of fungi and bacteria. Residents coated their walls to sanitise their living spaces, a practice that was especially crucial when sanitary conditions were more precarious.

Moorish architectural influence

The layout and practice of whitewashing these buildings with slaked lime were introduced by the Arabic-speaking Moors. These ancient Moorish settlers designed the towns with steep, narrow cobbled lanes and built them on cliff sides or hills. Today, the towns preserve this uniform appearance as a matter of cultural identity. The stark white buildings create a beautiful contrast with the surrounding mountain landscapes and are often decorated with bright flowers like bougainvillea in colourful ceramic planters.