Why is this island known as the world's most haunted island?

Nestled in the Venetian Lagoon, between Venice and Lido, lies a small patch of land that has gained international notoriety. Poveglia Island is frequently cited as the world’s most haunted destination, a title earned through centuries of turbulent history. For travellers interested in the darker side of European history, this abandoned island serves as a stark reminder of the crises that once gripped the Venetian Republic.

A History of Isolation and Disease

Poveglia’s reputation is deeply rooted in its use during the plague years. In the 18th century, the island served as alazzaretto, or quarantine station, for ships entering Venice. During the Bubonic Plague, thousands of people were sent to the island to isolate them from the mainland. Historical records from the Venetian government indicate that the island became a final resting place for countless individuals who succumbed to the disease. The high concentration of human remains has led to persistent local legends regarding the island's atmosphere.

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The Asylum Era

By the early 20th century, the island’s role shifted once more. In 1922, a building was constructed on the island to serve as an asylum for the mentally ill. According to various reports and accounts from former residents of the Venetian Lagoon, the facility operated until 1968. The closure of the asylum led to the island’s total abandonment. Today, the site remains under the ownership of the Italian state, and most of the structures, including the former hospital and bell tower, have fallen into significant disrepair due to neglect and the harsh marine environment.

Strictly Off-Limits to Visitors

Unlike other historical sites in Venice, Poveglia is not open to the public. The Italian government maintains strict control over the island, and it is largely inaccessible to private boats or tourists. Trespassing is illegal, and there are no official ferry services that dock at the island. While there have been occasional proposals to restore the historic buildings, the high costs of renovation and the island’s isolated nature have kept it closed. Travellers who wish to see the site can only view it from the water while taking a boat tour of the surrounding lagoon.

Poveglia stands as a quiet, decaying monument to a difficult past. While its reputation as a haunted site attracts intense curiosity, the reality is a story of medical struggle and long-term abandonment. If you find yourself in Venice, a boat trip through the lagoon offers a chance to see this mysterious island from a distance, respecting the site's preserved, restricted status.