Why is this cave filled with crystals bigger than humans?

Deep beneath the Sierra de Naica Mountain in Chihuahua, Mexico, lies a geological phenomenon that seems plucked from a fantasy novel. The Cave of the Crystals, orCueva de los Cristales, is home to some of the largest natural selenite gypsum crystals ever discovered. Some of these translucent, blade-like beams reach up to 12 metres in length and weigh as much as 55 tonnes. For geologists and nature enthusiasts, this cave represents one of the most significant natural wonders on the planet.

A Masterpiece Half a Million Years in the Making

The existence of these gargantuan structures is no accident; it is the result of a precise "Goldilocks" environment that remained stable for hundreds of thousands of years. Around 26 million years ago, volcanic activity birthed the Naica mountain and filled the surrounding limestone with hot, mineral-rich water. As the magma-heated water slowly cooled below 58°C, anhydrite minerals began to dissolve, enriching the water with calcium and sulfate. This created the perfect conditions for selenite crystals to nucleate and grow at an incredibly slow rate. Scientists estimate that some of the largest columns took between 500,000 and 900,000 years to reach their current size.

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Why You Can Never Visit This Cave

While the Cave of the Crystals is a breathtaking site, it remains strictly off-limits to the general public. The environment inside the cavern is essentially hostile to human life. Temperatures often soar to 58°C, and humidity levels frequently hover between 90 and 100 per cent. In such conditions, sweat cannot evaporate, and a visitor without specialized cooling gear could suffer from fatal fluid buildup in their lungs within minutes.

Because of these extreme risks and the fragility of the selenite formations, the mining company and local authorities closed access to the cave in 2015. It has since been allowed to refill with water, which essentially preserves the crystals from deterioration caused by exposure to the air.

A Protected Geological Legacy