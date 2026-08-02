/Why commercial airlines avoid flying over the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau

When checking global flight tracking maps, a massive blank space sits directly over the Tibetan Plateau in western China. Despite this region being a logical, direct route between major Asian and Middle Eastern travel hubs, commercial airlines actively route flights around it. This empty airspace is strictly due to aviation safety regulations and extreme geographical hazards, rather than political disputes. Understanding aircraft technical specifications reveals exactly why passenger jets steer clear of the Roof of the World.

The 10,000-foot cabin depressurisation rule

The primary reason airlines avoid this region involves strict cabin pressure protocols. If a passenger aircraft loses cabin pressure, aviation safety regulations mandate an immediate descent to 10,000 feet, which is 3,048 metres. At this safe altitude, passengers can breathe normally without masks.

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Commercial aircraft use chemical oxygen generators that supply roughly 15 to 22 minutes of breathable air. Over oceans or flat land, this is plenty of time to descend safely. However, the Tibetan Plateau spans an enormous area with an average elevation of 4,500 metres. A plane would need to fly for much longer than 20 minutes to find terrain low enough to reach 3,048 metres, making the route a severe safety risk.

One-engine drift down limitations

In the rare event of an engine failure, a twin-engine commercial jet cannot maintain a standard cruising altitude of 35,000 feet. The aircraft must execute a slow descent, known as a drift down procedure, to a single-engine cruising altitude. This is typically around 20,000 to 25,000 feet depending on the weight of the aircraft.

The Himalayas feature the highest peaks on Earth, including Mount Everest at 8,848 metres. A standard passenger jet operating on just one engine would struggle to clear these jagged mountain peaks safely.

A severe lack of diversion airports

Aviation rules require aircraft to have suitable emergency diversion airports along their route. The Tibetan Plateau covers millions of square kilometres but offers very few runways capable of handling large wide-body jets.

The airports that do exist, such as Lhasa Gonggar, are situated at extreme altitudes and require specially modified aircraft and highly trained crews for a safe landing. Furthermore, the sheer size of the mountain range creates dangerous weather patterns. High-altitude winds hitting the Himalayas generate severe clear air turbulence, making emergency operations even more hazardous.