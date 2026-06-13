Why are Indian travellers skipping Thailand for this country?

For decades, Thailand remained the default international holiday destination for Indian travellers. It offered quick flights and budget-friendly beaches. However, recent changes to immigration policies and severe overcrowding have altered this trend. Driven by better budgets and digital convenience, a massive wave of tourists is pivoting to another Southeast Asian nation. Here is exactly why Indian travellers are rapidly skipping Thailand in favour of Vietnam.

The return of the Thai visa fee

In a recent policy reversal, Thailand rolled back its popular 60-day visa-free scheme for Indian citizens. The government moved Indian passport holders back to a paid Visa-on-Arrival category. Travellers must now pay an entry fee of 2,000 Thai Baht, which is roughly Rs 5,500. For a family of four, this adds a significant upfront cost before the holiday even begins, prompting tourists to look for alternative destinations.

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A highly streamlined e-visa process

Instead of dealing with the paperwork and long airport queues for a Visa-on-Arrival in Bangkok, travellers are choosing Vietnam's efficient immigration system. Vietnam offers a fully digital e-visa for Indian citizens. The online application is simple, and approvals are typically granted within three to five business days. This seamless process allows tourists to clear immigration immediately upon landing in cities like Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City.

Superior value for the Indian Rupee

While direct flights to Thailand may occasionally be cheaper due to high volume, Vietnam offers significantly lower on-ground expenses. The cost of daily transport, local food, and accommodation in Vietnam stretches the Indian Rupee much further. Travellers can book premium coastal resorts in Da Nang or take cruise tours in Ha Long Bay for a fraction of the cost required for similar experiences in Phuket.

Escaping the tourist saturation

Thailand is currently battling severe overtourism. Many popular beaches and city centres have crossed a saturation point, leading to inflated pricing and crowded sightseeing spots. In contrast, Vietnam provides a relatively fresh experience. According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Indian arrivals grew by 60.5 per cent year-on-year recently, surpassing 500,000 visitors. The country offers vast, uncrowded landscapes, from the limestone cliffs of the north to the quiet lantern-lit streets of Hoi An.

The shift away from Thailand is a purely practical decision. Indian travellers are highly informed and increasingly value their spending power. By offering a straightforward digital visa, lower daily costs, and uncrowded historical sites, Vietnam has successfully captured the Southeast Asian travel market.