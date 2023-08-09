ugc_banner

Zombieverse: New Korean reality show on zombie apocalypse draws in mixed reactions

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Aug 09, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Move over Squid Game, there seems to be a new Korean show on Netflix that is capturing the imagination of viewers.

Move over Squid Game, there seems to be a new Korean show on Netflix that is capturing the imagination of viewers. Touted as reality series, Zombieverse is the new show on the OTT giant that has disgusted people and made many curious in equal measures. So much so that it is now being speculated if the reality show is actually scripted rather than being a reality show as it promises to be. Posed as a dating show, it puts unassumed people in a 'zombie apocalypse' where they have to complete a series of tasks in order to survive. 

About Zombieverse

The cast of the show includes well-known South Korean faces- Sweet Home star Lee Si Young, Korean TV personality Noh Hong Chul, DJ Park Na Rae, rapper Kim Cheol, and South Korean baseball player Yoo Hee Kwan. What begins as a dating game, ends up becoming a game of survival. 

Once stuck in the zombie apocalypse, contestants must work together to secure food, water, transport and shelter. Anyone who is caught by the fiendish zombies and bitten must be left behind while the rest have to carry on. 



There have been several cookie-cutter reality shows in the past on Netflix and several zombie apocalypse shows too exist but what makes Zombieverse unique is the blending of two seemingly ill-fitting genres.

trending now

 

Is Zombieverse scripted?

Though the show is being pitched as a reality show and claims to be unscripted, speculations are rife on whether in reality it actually is scripted. The obvious fictional bit is the zombie apocalypse. Netflix has brought in a crew of actors to play undead beings for the show. 

The contestants on the show will have to abide by some general rules - they must take part in the challenges and avoid being ‘bitten’ by the zombies. The rest of the show follows the same format that every reality show has so far.

People can expect anything happening in Zombieverse, pretty much like in other unscripted series like Survivor, The Great British Bake Off, Pawn Stars, Love Is Blind, and more. 

Zombieverse was released on Netflix on  8 Tuesday and since then has found many hooked to the series. It has received mix reviews on Twitter. Here take a look:

×

×

×

×

All 8 episodes of Zombieverse are streaming on Netflix. 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Disney's task force explores AI's role across entertainment amid industry challenges

Better Call Davos: Liam Cunningham teases potential return in Jon Snow spinoff

ISRO-built satellite to bring 300 more channels on Tata Play; include Andamans, Northeast in coverage

Topics