Zombieverse: New Korean reality show on zombie apocalypse draws in mixed reactions

Move over Squid Game, there seems to be a new Korean show on Netflix that is capturing the imagination of viewers. Touted as reality series, Zombieverse is the new show on the OTT giant that has disgusted people and made many curious in equal measures. So much so that it is now being speculated if the reality show is actually scripted rather than being a reality show as it promises to be. Posed as a dating show, it puts unassumed people in a 'zombie apocalypse' where they have to complete a series of tasks in order to survive.

The cast of the show includes well-known South Korean faces- Sweet Home star Lee Si Young, Korean TV personality Noh Hong Chul, DJ Park Na Rae, rapper Kim Cheol, and South Korean baseball player Yoo Hee Kwan. What begins as a dating game, ends up becoming a game of survival.



Once stuck in the zombie apocalypse, contestants must work together to secure food, water, transport and shelter. Anyone who is caught by the fiendish zombies and bitten must be left behind while the rest have to carry on.





There have been several cookie-cutter reality shows in the past on Netflix and several zombie apocalypse shows too exist but what makes Zombieverse unique is the blending of two seemingly ill-fitting genres.

Though the show is being pitched as a reality show and claims to be unscripted, speculations are rife on whether in reality it actually is scripted. The obvious fictional bit is the zombie apocalypse. Netflix has brought in a crew of actors to play undead beings for the show.



The contestants on the show will have to abide by some general rules - they must take part in the challenges and avoid being ‘bitten’ by the zombies. The rest of the show follows the same format that every reality show has so far.



People can expect anything happening in Zombieverse, pretty much like in other unscripted series like Survivor, The Great British Bake Off, Pawn Stars, Love Is Blind, and more.



Zombieverse was released on Netflix on 8 Tuesday and since then has found many hooked to the series. It has received mix reviews on Twitter. Here take a look:

Give #Zombieverse on @Netflix every award possible. If you take this show seriously, you're doing it wrong, It's absolutely worth watching. Episode 7 (Theme Park) gave me tears from laughing so much

I watched the first 2 episodes #ZombieVerse and that was so intense & af! Glad they released all the episodes at once, perfect for binge-ing!



It's a variety show but the vibe is that similiar like those zombie dramas 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wg7JxP8x0P — d r a n (@daheeverse) August 8, 2023 ×

All that hype was for nothing. #Zombieverse is less like The Walking Dead and more like a cheap, local haunted house. The series was boring and uneventful. The zombie makeup and SFX was cool, but the obstacles were uninspiring.



Honestly, quite painful to get through. pic.twitter.com/IKTsGr0saS — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) August 8, 2023 ×

I'm on episode 4 & I'm loving the show, but seriously, using famous actors as NPCs? It kinda breaks the immersion 'cause we know them & pretty sure the cast know them too. They should let those NPCs just be themselves instead of acting as random villagers or smthng#zombieverse

All 8 episodes of Zombieverse are streaming on Netflix.

