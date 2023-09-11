Zindagi’s Farar to premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023

Zindagi's web show Farar is set for its grand world premiere at the prestigious14th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023. The first collaboration under the landmark partnership of Applause Entertainment and Zindagi, Farar’s global premiere is a strong reinforcement of bridging cross-border gaps and creating universally relatable South Asian content.

What is Farar about?

The show is based on the themes of friendship, freedom, and hope and is directed by Mehreen Jabbar. The web show will be screened on 23rd September as part of the four-day festival program. The premiere will be attended by producers Shailja Kejriwal and Umnia Iftikhar, director Mehreen Jabbar, and lead actress Sarwat Gilani. The series also features Mariam Saleem and Maha Hasan and is set in the city of Karachi, Pakistan.

Expressing her excitement, lead actor Sarwat Gilani said, "As an actor, being part of Farar has been an incredible journey of exploration and dedication. This show is not just a story for us; it's a piece of our souls, a representation of the rich emotions that connect us as humans. As Farar gets ready for its premiere at CSAFF’23, my heart is brimming with happiness. This compelling storyline, delicately weaving the tapestry of female friendships and triumphing over obstacles, is now set to captivate and resonate with audiences worldwide.’’

Art has no boundary

Recognised as one of the most prolific directors from Pakistan, director Mehreen Jabbar added, “I am thrilled to have our series premiere in Chicago. This vibrant city not only has a thriving South Asian diaspora but also houses a festival that has consistently championed diverse genres and formats. In a time marked by divisions and jingoism, it is truly heartwarming to see the convergence of two of the world's largest South Asian nations, uniting in celebration of the art of storytelling.”

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Chief Creative Officer (Special Projects) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Shailja Kejriwal said, “Personally, nothing gives me greater joy than seeing content from our subcontinent reach a world stage. Farar’s premiere at CSAFF is extra special as it is our first collaboration with Applause Entertainment. The potential for South Asian content is unmatched, and we are so thrilled to have such an amazing partner and such brilliant teams on board this journey with us”.

Earlier this week, Applause Entertainment and Zindagi announced their strategic partnership to energise investment in South Asian content creation that connects with today’s diverse global audience.

