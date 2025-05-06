The moment is finally here! Zendaya glided into the Met Gala 2025 red carpet looking stunning in a white three-piece suit, aligning with the theme of this year’s event- Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.



Zendaya chose to wear the chicest cream suit and matching, a custom-made tailored suit by Louis Vuitton.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach, teased that this year, he and Zendaya were doing things a little differently and are not attending the gala together. He told E! News in April, “We are going to be on the Met Gala steps. Yes, separately this year. That’s going to be really amazing. We’re doing our own thing this year, which is exciting.”

More about Zendaya’s look

After watching Diana Ross take the carpet ahead of her, Zendaya, 28, showed off her white form-fitting three-piece custom Louis Vuitton zoot suit, designed by Pharrell Williams, who serves as the co-chair this year.

Zendaya’s look was complete with a matching tie, wide-brimmed hat, and sparkling brooch pinned below her back collar.

The pop of color came courtesy of her nails, which were painted red as she showed off her new sparkling engagement ring.

The Met Gala's dress code for this year is “Tailored for You,” a nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear and suiting. This year's event also has a star-studded host committee that includes Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, Doechii, Regina King, Spike Lee, Usher and Angel Reese.