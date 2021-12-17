Zendaya glamorously channels comic book MJ from Spider-Man with her new hair look

Zendaya has taken the internet by storm with her new hairstyle.



The 25-year-old star, who plays Michelle “MJ” Jones in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', took to her Instagram handle to debut her new look. Striking a resemblance to the original Mary Jane 'MJ' from the Sider Man comics, Zendaya this time opted for a long red coloured hair.

"It was time for a change," she wrote alongside the mirror selfie, in which she's wearing a ruffled floral dress.

The same look, actress Kirsten Dunst also rocked when she took on the role of Mary Jane Watson in previous Spider-Man films.

Meanwhile, the Euphoria actress took to her Instagram to share some heartfelt words for her Spider-Man co-star and her rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland.

Sweetly calling him “My Spider-Man, the actress shared two pictures, one featuring Tom in a spidey suit and doing stunts, while the other was Tom's childhood picture, where he was seen dressed in a Spider-Man costume and doing spidey actions.



“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️ @tomholland2013,” Zendaya wrote.