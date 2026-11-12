/Zee Studios eyes pan-India expansion with Suraj Singh as Business Head, Komal Nahta as Creative Director

Zee Studios, the film production and distribution arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., is gearing up for a new phase of growth with an expanded leadership structure and a stronger focus on multilingual cinema. As the studio looks to strengthen its presence across India's key film markets, Suraj Singh has taken charge as Business Head, while industry veteran Komal Nahta joins the leadership structure as Creative Director, Movies Business. The duo will work together to expand the studio's content slate, build industry partnerships and drive its creative and business ambitions.

Suraj Singh to lead Zee Studios' next phase of growth, Komal Nahta to strengthen creative vision

With over two decades of experience in film production, content development and studio operations, Suraj Singh will spearhead the next phase of growth for Zee Studios. His responsibilities will include strengthening the studio's competitive position, developing strategic partnerships and accelerating growth across the content value chain.

Singh will also focus on building a diversified film slate and expanding the studio's reach across key markets. Working alongside Komal Nahta and the wider team, he will contribute to a leadership framework designed to improve creative decision-making and speed up project development.

Komal Nahta, who brings extensive experience in the film industry, will take on the role of Creative Director, Movies Business. He will work closely with Singh and his team to strengthen Zee Studios' creative direction and expand its content pipeline. The revised leadership structure is aimed at creating stronger synergies between creative and commercial operations. The collaboration between the two industry veterans is expected to deepen industry partnerships, streamline project development and support the studio's expansion plans.

Zee Studios plans films across nine languages

As part of its expansion strategy, Zee Studios is looking to significantly increase its pan-India production and distribution slate. Its upcoming portfolio will span nine languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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The studio is also working towards a balanced mix of commercial entertainers, mythology-based stories, historical dramas, thrillers and other genres. The strategy aims to reflect India's linguistic and cultural diversity while reaching audiences across different markets.

Overseas theatrical distribution push

Alongside its production ambitions, Zee Studios is also strengthening its distribution operations. The studio has further expanded its overseas theatrical distribution capabilities with the international release of the recently released crime thriller Drishyam 3.

This move reflects the company's broader focus on strengthening its presence across the film value chain, including production, distribution and international markets.

What Zee Entertainment said about the new leadership?

A company spokesperson for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said the studio's established legacy in producing and distributing films has helped it connect with audiences across markets. The spokesperson expressed confidence that the combined expertise of Singh and Nahta would help accelerate growth and encourage stronger creative collaboration.