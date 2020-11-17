'Zack Snyders Justice League': Director to breakdown 'SnyderVerse' trailer

Justice League is getting a new trailer breakdown on Tuesday by the director Zack Snyder himself. On the three-year anniversary of its theatrical release, Synder is going to present a black and white version of the trailer. Now it's unclear if it's going to be a new one from the Synder cut or whether Snyder will just offer his thoughts on the previous one.

Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ray Fisher took to Twitter to share a photo featuring Ezra Miller's Flash and his Cyborg, projecting a hologram of Mother Boxes - powerful objects that have revived Superman, created Cyborg, and can even terraform Earth.







Snyder Cut will be a four-episode limited series. It will bring back the original's stars -- Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Jared Leto will reprise his role as 'Joker' from 'The Suicide Squad'.

In an interview to Film Junkie earlier, Synder said, "My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie,” “That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience. Because that's how I lived with the movie for two years, in black and white […] When I do the live-stream of the trailer, Steph and I coloured a black and white version of the trailer. So the first version that I'm going to put out, and probably what I'm going to talk about on Tuesday, will be the black and white version of the trailer.”







There have been many easter eggs, in Zack Snyder’s approach to the DC universe (dubbed the SnyderVerse by his closest followers). Part of the fun of fast-forwarding Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) to an advanced age means that this Batman has been through some devastating events, including the death of his Robin.



