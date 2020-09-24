Zack Snyder's extended version of 'Justice League' to have Ray Fisher, will shoot in October

There have been rumours suggesting when director Zack Snyder will be taking up the task of working on the extended version of ‘Justice League’ that is famously called the ‘Snyder Cut’.

After Zack exited the film owing to a family tragedy, the director is back to working on the Snyder Cut. It is reported that the project will start rolling October onwards.

We now know that the Snyder Cut will be a four-episode limited series. It will bring back the originals stars -- Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Watch: Superman's black suit in Snyder cut clip from ‘Justice League’

Also expected for a week-long-shoot is Ray Fisher as Cyborg. This is a big deal because Ray Fisher is in a dispute with sister WarnerMedia division Warner Bros, which he accuses of permitting Joss Whedon, the director who took over from Snyder, to engage in misconduct and abuse while reshooting Justice League. Fisher also claimed that executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who both have since left the studio, enabled Whedon’s behavior.

Meanwhile, Ray Fisher is also in talks with Warner Bros. to make a cameo in ‘The Flash’, a Justice League spinoff movie due to shoot next year.