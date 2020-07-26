Watch: Superman's black suit in Snyder cut clip from ‘Justice League’

Director Zack Snyder released a 10 seconds short clip from the ' Justice League', In the clip, Henry Cavill as Superman is seen wearing a black suit.



The clip shows Superman in a meeting with Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) after coming back from the dead, a scene not included in the 2017 movie 'Justice League', ''I'm assuming you’re Alfred,'' he says.

Snyder said, ''that the film was shot while Cavil was wearing the red and blue Superman suit but it was turned black during post-production''.

Snyder was set to helm 2017’s 'Justice League', but he had to leave the project in the middle of production due to a family emergency. Joss Whedon replaced Synder and stepped in to finish the film, and largely changed Snyder’s original vision, and that led to an outcry among fans and demand for Snyder to release his version of the movie.

Snyder confirmed that he will only use the scenes that he had shot before leaving the film in the cut.

''There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie,'' Snyder said.

''I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is an f—ing hard fact.''



Snyder has directed two DC movies earlier, including, 'Man of Steel' in 2013 and 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' in 2016. The Snyder Cut is expected to release next year on HBO Max.