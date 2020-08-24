'Justice League' trailer: Snyder cut version is the new ray of hope for fans

After a long wait, finally director Zack Snyder has released the trailer for his infamous 'Snyder Cut of Justice League' for DC Fandom.

Watch: From 'The Suicide Squad' to 'Zack Snyders Justice League': Check out the DC FanDome trailers



The trailer shows different members of the team and how they slowly come together. Set in Leonard Cohen’s 'Hallelujah', the trailer shows the montage of new scenes, that were not included in the original 'Justice League' movie. The trailer also gives the full appearance of Darkseid, the major comic book villain.

In a virtual event, Snyder also confirmed, that it will be released as four parts, with each installment running one hour. The movie will release next year on HBO Max.

DC FanDome new reveals: 'The Flash' new costume, Robert Pattinson first look as Batman



The 2017 film was directed by Zack Snyder before he had to leave the project due to some family issues and Joss Whedon took his place and duties in post-production work. Whedon directed movie which was a major disappointment for the fans and did not yield much box office revenue.

The film reportedly caused a loss of about $ 460 million to the studio, as it was one of the most expensive films ever made.