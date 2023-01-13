Who was Waffler69? A food TikToker who died at 33, know the cause of his death

Waffler69, a popular TikTok user renowned for posting videos of himself tasting odd meals and drinks, has passed away. He was 33. Early on Thursday morning, Clayton shared a TikTok on his own account informing viewers that Taylor had passed very soon after being rushed to the hospital. Clayton said this is still pretty new and he does know what is gonna be happening in the near future. He added that he thought he should get on TikTok and let everybody know. Clayton also urged everyone to keep his legacy alive and watch his content that he does have out. Saying that his brother enjoyed seeing others smile, Clayton insisted everyone keep him alive.

Waffler69 huge Instagram following

Taylor recorded himself eagerly attempting everything, from fried grasshoppers to tinned beef tripe. He gained 1.7 million TikTok followers as a result, along with extra supporters on Instagram and YouTube. For sixteen years, he had been producing videos. One supporter said he has always enjoyed seeing Taylor as he made everyone around him happy and laugh a lot.

Waffler69 cause of death

According to his brother Clayton, the viral celebrity from Louisiana whose true name was Taylor experienced a "presumed heart attack" on Wednesday evening. Before passing away, he shared a video of himself dipping a huge Froot Loop into a large bowl of milk. In the comments section of his most recent videos, his fans paid gratitude to him.

I’m sad. Waffler69 was one my favorite people to watch on tiktok — Tasiyah (@Tasiyahx) January 13, 2023 ×

Waffler69 died in hospital