/Who was Humane Sagar? Odia singer passes away at 34; tributes pour in

Renowned Odia singer Humane Sagar passed away at the age of 34 on Monday evening. He was one of the most celebrated voices in the region, and his untimely demise has left his fans heartbroken. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

What happened to Humane Sagar?

The singer was admitted to the AIIMS emergency department on October 14 at 1:10 pm in a critical condition. Sagar was under continuous monitoring and advanced life-support systems at the Medical ICU; however, his health continued to deteriorate. Doctors later confirmed the cause of death to be multi-organ dysfunction syndrome.

Sagar did not respond to the treatment

As per reports, he was suffering from several medical complications, including Bilateral pneumonia, Acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), dilated cardiomyopathy with severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction, Multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), Refractory shock, and Anuric acute kidney injury.

Dr. Srikant Behera, Intensivist and ECMO Specialist at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said, "Despite all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors, he did not respond to treatment and expired at 9:08 pm on 17.11.2025."

Earlier in the day, Sagar's wife had stated that the condition of the singer had not improved in the past 24 hours.

Condolences pour in

Soon after the news was confirmed, tributes began pouring in from across the state. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi posted on X, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Human Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National VP & Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda also shared condolences and said his loss is “deeply shocking” and “heartbreaking for Odia music lovers.”

Fans on social media paid tribute to the singer with videos and memories. His voice was described as “felt like home” and one that accompanied listeners through celebrations, as well as heartbreaks.

Who was Humane Sagar?

Humane Sagar was born on 25 November 1990 in Titilagarh, Bolangir. His love for music was shaped by his family, as his father and grandfather were both music directors. He got recognition in the industry after winning Tarang TV’s Voice of Odisha Season 2 in 2012. Soon after he entered Ollywood and made his playback debut with the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu (2015), whose title track, composed by Abhijit Majumdar, became a hit.