Who is Salim Karim, Mahira Khan's second husband ? Everything to know about Pakistani business tycoon

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time with her longtime beau, Salim Karim. As per the reports, the couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony on Sunday (Oct 1) at the Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The close-knit ceremony was attended by a couple of close friends and family.

Mahira and Salim's fairytale wedding

The couple got married in a dreamy outdoor ceremony. The details of the wedding were kept a secret until Mahira's manager, Anushay Talha Khan, made the news public.

In the video, Mahira can be seen walking down the aisle towards Salim, who is sweetly gazing at his bride. The video shows Salim wiping off his tears as he walks towards her and the couple shares a warm hug.

Watch the video here:

The news of Mahira's wedding has taken the internet by storm, with netizens quick to google questions like, Who is Mahira Khan's husband, Salim Karim? What does he do? How Mahira and Salim met and other things about their secret relationship. So, without wasting much time, here we have compiled all the details about Mahira Khan's husband.

Who is Salim Karim?

Salim Karim is a business tycoon and is not a very well-known face in the Pakistani film industry. As per the reports, he's the CEO of the startup company Simpaisa. As per Pakistan's new network website, Samaa, ''the innovative startup empowers individuals to make payments directly through their SIM cards, simplifying financial transactions for countless people.''

Apart from his business, Salim is a professional DJ.

Mahira and Salim's love story

Salim and Mahira have been dating for over five years now. However, the couple managed to keep their romantic life away from the media glare.

The two first met in 2017 at the launch event of a television application called Tapmad TV. The rumours of them dating started doing the rounds after they were spotted together several times. However, the couple managed to stay tight-lipped about it.

If reports are to be believed, the couple got engaged in 2019 in Turkey.

Mahira's first confession!

In 2020, Mahira confirmed dating Salim for the first time. While talking to Pakistani designer HSY during an Instagram live session, the Humsafar actress candidly talked about her bond with her boyfriend.

Revealing Mahira’s boyfriend’s name, HSY asked, “You are in love now; his name is Salim. When you look deep into his eyes, what is the first thing that comes to your mind?"

Mahira refused to share any details about her relationship but confirmed that she's indeed in love with someone special.

Quoting a dialogue from her famous Pakistani show, Humsafar, Mahira said, "There's a line in Humsafar, which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, 'Pata nahi tum mujhe kis naiki kay badlay main miley ho [I don't know wat I did to to deserve you.] I think the same about him."

She adds, "I don't know what have I done in my life, must have done something good because of which Allah blessed me with.''

Mahira Khan's first marriage

Mahira, who is a well-known face of the Pakistani film industry, was earlier married to Ali Askari. They got married in 2007 but parted ways in 2015. The former couple share a son named Azlan.

Mahira Khan's filmography

Mahira started her career as a VJ and slowly made her way to acting. She got her breakthrough when she played the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic drama Humsafar, co-starring Fawad Khan. She went on to star in several television shows like Shehr-e-Zaat, Bin Roye, Main Manto, and others.

Mahira made her big-screen debut in 2011 with Bol and went on to star in several critically acclaimed films like Manto and Superstar. She recently starred in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt, which went on to become a massive hit.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2017 in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

