Mahira Khan ties the knot with long-time beau Salim Karim, watch the bride and groom's emotional video 

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with long-time beau, businessman Salim Karim in a dreamy ceremony in Pakistan over the weekend. Photos and videos of the ceremony have gone viral on social media. A video of the ceremony shows the pretty bride walking down the aisle even as her groom watches emotionally.

Mahira's manager Anushay Talha Khan shared a video as Mahira walked down the aisle towards Salim as he wiped tears. The video then shows Salim walking towards her and lifting her veil. The emotional Salim then kisses Mahira on her forehead and hugs her. The bride was also seen getting emotional as she wrapped her arms around Salim.



Mahira had starred opposte Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. The actress is best known for her work in Pakistani drama Humsafar which co-starred Fawad Khan.

Mahira Khan's wedding outfit



For her special day, Mahira wore a pastel lehenga with a veil and matched her diamond jewellery with the outfit. Mahira's groom. Salim was seen in a black sherwani and a blue turban. The duo got married in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony.



This is Mahira Khan's second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari but the couple got divorced after 8 years of marriage in 2015. They share a 14-year-old son together.

Mahira had confirmed her relationship with Salim only last year during a chat show. She had revealed that she was in love and her partner was not part of the showbiz industry.



Many of Mahira's fans took to social media to wish her on her wedding. Reacting to a video shared on Instagram, a fan wrote, "I love this so much. Mahira is normalizing things that might look basic from a privileged background but I hope this gives hope to a woman rethinking marriage."



"Awww congratulations to her. May Allah bless her with a beautiful married life with her husband," commented a fan.



On the work front, Mahira will next be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show, an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel, is the streamer's first Pakistan-themed original on the OTT app.

