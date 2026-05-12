Who is Hannah Harper? Winner of American Idol season 24

Hannah Harper is the new American Idol. On Monday, May 11, she was crowned the winner of season 24.

The finale came down to three contestants, with Harper competing against Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson, who finished in second and third place, respectively. For her final performance on the show, Harper delivered an emotional rendition of Chris Tomlin's “At The Cross (Love Ran Red).”

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Harper stood out this season with her heartfelt ballads and emotional performances, quickly becoming one of the season’s breakout stars. But Jordan and Keyla were also among the top favourites. But she ultimately emerged as the fan favourite, earning widespread acclaim and securing the win with the most votes.

Her winning moment became even more memorable as confetti fell around her during her final performance, with the judges and fellow contestants joining her on stage.

Who is Hannah Harper?

Harper is a 26-year-old stay-at-home mom of three from Missouri. With this victory, she becomes the first female country singer to win American Idol since Carrie Underwood in season 4. During her audition, she even moved Underwood to tears with her original song, “String Cheese,” which was about her personal struggle with postpartum depression.

Underwood called the track “the most relatable song” she’d ever heard.

Music shaped Harper’s entire childhood, with her family deeply rooted in music, specifically in bluegrass gospel. She began performing with relatives at age nine, singing at churches and community gatherings.