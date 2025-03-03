Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is currently enjoying the success of the third season of The White Lotus. The dark comedy series, which premiered on Max earlier this month, has been receiving praise from critics and audiences alike.

A new season set in Thailand

The third season of the anthology series is set in Thailand and follows a group of wealthy guests at the White Lotus hotel chain whose seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel. Patrick Schwarzenegger plays the role of Saxon Ratliff, a guest at the hotel.

Created by Mike White, the show has won 15 Primetime Emmy Awards and 2 Golden Globes. The rest of the White Lotus season 3 cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, and Michelle Monaghan.

Schwarzenegger opens up about Superman audition

Patrick Schwarzenegger recently spoke about his failed audition for James Gunn's Superman movie on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. When asked about the audition and whether he got to try on the costume, he said, “No, I don’t think I got any feedback,” adding, “I think it was like, ‘No, not for you.’”

Superman set for 2025 release

Meanwhile, James Gunn's Superman is gearing up for its highly anticipated release. The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. It will serve as the first entry in the newly-formed DC Cinematic Universe.

Unlike previous adaptations, Superman will not be an origin story. Instead, it will focus on Clark Kent’s first year as a superhero in Metropolis. The film will also introduce other DC heroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific, laying the groundwork for future DCU projects.

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

