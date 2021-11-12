We hope Taylor Swift gets a song this Saturday Night Live episode

Do you think Taylor Swift will perform at this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live? We hope so.

Jonathan Majors will be hosting this weekend’s SNL with musical guest Taylor Swift and we hope they sing a duet.

In this week’s episode there will also be Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang -- who will bring their musical talents to the show.

Also read: Shazad Latif to play Captain Nemo in Disney series ‘Nautilus'

Jonathan Majors recently scored an Emmy nomination for ‘Lovecraft Country’ and can currently be seen in the ‘Western The Harder They Fall’. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift returns for yet another go on SNL and appears a day after she drops the re-recorded version of her album ‘Red’.