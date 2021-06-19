Taylor Swift announces 'Red' as next re-recorded album, reveals release date

Giving another treat to her fans, Taylor Swift announced her 2012 album 'Red' will be her next re-recorded album.



The new announcement comes two months after she released the new version of her 2008 album, 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'.

On Friday, Swift took her Twitter and announced that the re-recorded version of the album is set to release on Nov. 19 and will feature all 30 songs that were originally meant to go on her fourth studio album.



“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red,” she wrote in a statement.

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021 ×

“Musically and lyrically, ‘Red’ resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past,” Swift wrote. “Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”



Ending her post, Taylor Swift said that she “couldn’t stop writing” while making 'Red'. ''Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be… over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing,” Swift said.

''This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on ‘Red.’ And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long. ''



In 2019, Swift announced plans to re-record her first six studio albums after Scooter Braun acquired her master recordings. In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Grammy winner said that she “absolutely” will re-record her first six albums.