Shazad Latif to play Captain Nemo in Disney series ‘Nautilus'

Disney series ‘Nautilus’ has tapped actor Shazad Latif to play the iconic role of Captain Nemo, the enigmatic prince who steals a fantastical submarine from the East India Company and sets sail in search of adventure under the sea.

It will be a live-action adventure series by Disney.

The film will be directed by Michael Matthews of the untold origin story inspired by Jules Verne’s 20000 Leagues Under the Sea. It will be a ten-part live-action series that tells the never-seen-before origin story of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus.

James Dormer is on board to exec produce and write the series with Seven Stories and Moonriver TV are producing.

The film’s production will begin next month in Australia.

