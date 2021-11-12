Adele says friends Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence 'humanised' her

Girlfriends are the best and British singer Adele can vouch for it. The singer has opened up about her friendship with Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence- her neighbours at Beverly Hills.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Adele stated that two women 'humanised her'.

"They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, 'Well, I'm not famous.' I'm very British like that," she said. "We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, 'I don't want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I'm knackered.'

Adele on divorce: It devastated me, I was embarrassed for not doing a good job

Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki live across the street from each other in Beverly Hills and do 'school drop off' for their son Angelo. She made friends with Richie a fellow mum of two and Lawrence- a mother-to-be', a few years back.

Adele and Lawrence have been seen at a number of events together through the years, including a drag performance at a gay club in New York City in 2019.



They don't call Adele the sass queen for nothing; check her out in those all-white pantsuits!



'Your security is my responsibility': A look at artists who stopped their concerts to protect their fans