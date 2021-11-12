Zendaya, Anya Joy-Taylor, Drew Barrymore & others who rocked CFDA Fashion Awards 2021

From 'The Queen's Gambit' actor Anya Joy-Taylor winning the Face of the Year to Zendaya taking home the Fashion Icon prize, here's a compilation of fashionable guests who made the inaugural CFDA Fashion Awards 2021 truly special.

ZENDAYA AND JUNG HO-YEON

Zendaya accepted her Fashion Icon trophy in a midriff-baring bandeau top and bubble-waist skirt in red silk faille by Vera Wang and diamonds by Bulgari. As for the 'Squid Game' actress, she wore a black billowy long-sleeved gown and paired it with a pair of black open-toed ankle booties. Her hair was tied in a tight bun and added a pop of with her ruby red lipstick.

(Photograph:Instagram)