'We have bigger concerns', Farah Khan slams celebs for posting workout videos amid COVID-19 lockdown

Film director and choreographer Farah Khan slammed Bollywood celebrities over posting their work out videos.

On Thursday, 'Tees Maar Khan' director shared a video message on Instagram. In the video Farah has expressed her anger on celebrities who have been posting workout videos during the lockdown, saying there are much bigger concerns than looking after figures.

Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes have been sharing their work-out videos, that have been taking rounds in the social world.

In a video, Khan said, "I have a humble request to all ‘celebrities’ and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis. So, please have mercy on us and stop posting your workout videos''.

'Om Shanti Om' director also added not to feel bad if she unfollows the celebrities who don't stop posting workout videos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday imposed a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly virus.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 724, as 17 people across the country had lost their life due to deadly virus.