Watch viral video: Singer gets bitten by snake while shooting for music video

A photoshoot with a model went awry after a snake bit her while posing for the camera. Pop singer Maeta was shooting for a music video when this mishap took place.

The music star was recently signed onto Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation. She shared a footage of the incident on Instagram and Twitter. The video has now gone viral.

In the short clip, the 21-year-old was seen lying on a carpet, surrounded by a number of snakes. Dressed in black lace, she was seen smiling before one of the snakes crawled up her chin and bit her.

"What I go through to make videos for y'all," Maeta wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. "Never again," she added while sharing the same clip on Twitter.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, it has been reported that none of the snakes were venomous and that the musician did not receive any injuries apart from a bite on her chin.

