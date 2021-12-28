'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' tops list of most anticipated films of 2022: Report

Know what people want to see in 2022? We have a list after online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6000 ticket-buyers this month in the US. Disney/Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)’.

This comes even after the film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury. Shooting is expected to resume in January. It had been earlier scheduled for a release on November 11 but there has been no announcement on the new release date ever since that was postponed.

Also to note is that people have thronged theatres to watch MCU’s 'Spider Man: No Way Home' which has become the first movie to clear $1 billion during Covid time.

As for the survey, all answers indicated that people had gone to see at least one movie in a theatre this year.

“Audiences are looking for unforgettable experiences at the theater and 2022 promises to deliver a bounty of exciting new movies that you must see on the big screen,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “From some of the biggest returning characters like Spider-Man, Batman, Catwoman and Doctor Strange, to memorable franchises like Black Panther, Top Gun, Mission: Impossible and Jurassic World, the new year is packed with thrills, chills and adventure around every corner.”

Here are the top picks from the survey:

2022’s Most Anticipated Blockbusters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Oct. 7)

The Batman (March 4)

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8)

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6)

Avatar 2 (Dec. 16)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Dec. 16)

Top Gun: Maverick (May 27)

Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30)

2022’s Most Anticipated Action/Adventure Movies (non-superhero)

Jurassic World: Dominion

Avatar 2

Top Gun: Maverick

Mission: impossible 7

Uncharted (Feb. 18)

2022’s Most Anticipated Animated/Family Movies

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Pixar’s Lightyear (June 17)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 1)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 15)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (April 8)

2022’s Most Anticipated Horror Movies

Halloween Ends (Oct. 14)

Scream (Jan. 14)

Jordan Peele’s Nope (July 22)

Orphan: First Kill (TBD)

The Black Phone (June 24)

2022’s Most Anticipated Returning Performances

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor), Thor: Love and Thunder

Benedict Cumberbatch (as Dr. Stephen Strange), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Natalie Portman (as Dr. Jane Foster), Thor: Love and Thunder

Zoe Saldana (as Neytiri), Avatar 2

Elizabeth Olsen (as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

2022’s Most Anticipated New Performances

Robert Pattinson (as Bruce Wayne/Batman), The Batman

Dwayne Johnson (as Black Adam), Black Adam

Christian Bale (as Gorr the God Butcher), Thor: Love and Thunder

Issa Rae (as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Zoe Kravitz (as Selina Kyle/Catwoman), The Batman