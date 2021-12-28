Nicole Kidman opens up on replacing Cate Blanchett in 'Being the Ricardos'

Nicole Kidman will be seen in ‘Being the Ricardos’ after Cate Blanchett was unable to join the project owing to scheduling conflicts. Speaking out about her role in the project, Nicole Kidman when asked about replacing Cate said, "I feel like there's a sacred pact among us all — whoever gets something, that's where it was meant to land.”

Nicole will be seen as Lucille Ball, the renowned comedian in the film directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Meanwhile, Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Ball and Desi Arnaz and an executive producer on Being the Ricardos, told the New York Times that she was "devastated" when Cate Blanchett said she couldn't do the project anymore. She said at the time, "It just took too long and we lost her. I was devastated." When 'Matrix' actor Jessica Henwick almost quit acting before new film

‘Being the Ricardos’ also stars Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Linda Lavin, Jake Lacy, and John Rubinstein as well as Javier Bardem as Desi. Did you know Javier begged Skyfall director to give him Bond theme music?

According to the film's official description, the film takes place during one week of filming for the couple's iconic sitcom I Love Lucy, during which Lucy and Desi are "threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos."

On another note, Nicole Kidman also opened up about ungergoing depression when she was shooting for 'The Hours' in which she played Virginia Woolf. She had just divorced Tom Cruise back then.