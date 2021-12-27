When 'Matrix' actor Jessica Henwick almost quit acting before new film 'Resurrections'

Matrix actor Jessica Henwick had almost quit acting before the recently released film from the franchise, ‘Matrix Resurrections’ happened for her. She stars in the film Resurrections’ alongwside veterans Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss. The newcomers she joins are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra.

Jessica Henwick has been a part of the entertainment industry since 2009. She began with some minor roles in film and TV before she worked on big franchises like ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, Marvel's Iron Fist, and ‘Game of Thrones’.

While she did work in big franchises, Jessica said in an interview that she was “in a weird space” and thought about giving up acting before taking her role in The Matrix Resurrections. She contemplated taking up the acting role in the film and revealed she questioned, "Am I doing this because I still want to do it and I love it, or am I doing this because it's what I'm used to?" Read Matrix Resurrections review here

"It was my agent. I was in a weird space and I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do. I think I was going through a quarter-life crisis, and basically I've been acting for 14 years now and I just took a second to think, 'Am I doing this because I still want to do it and I love it, or am I doing this because it's what I'm used to?' And so, I stopped and I decided to get out of town and I bought a one-way ticket to France. And then, I just started walking. I just started hiking and I was halfway through a 40-day hike. I turned on my phone, it was near my birthday and I wanted to tell everyone I was alive, and I got an email saying, 'Would you like to audition for the Matrix?' And I just said no, because I hadn't finished the hike and I hadn't come to an answer yet of what I wanted to do in my life. I turned it down."

Towards the end of her hike, she decided to audition for the part in Matrix Resurrections.