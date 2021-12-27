Did you know Javier Bardem begged Skyfall director to give him James Bond theme music?

Hollywood actor revealed recently that he begged director Sam Mendes to play the iconic James Bond theme music while his character is onscreen in previous film ‘Skyfall’.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Bardem discussed how surreal it was to be involved in a Bond film. “Working with Sam Mendes is a gift, it’s a joy, it’s amazing. It’s so rewarding in every aspect. And I said to Sam one day, ‘Sam, I love you. Thank you for giving me this chance, it’s been great, but I have one favor to ask. I know that the tone of [imitates Bond music] is gonna be for Daniel, as it should, but just give one [imitates Bond music again] while I’m on screen, please.’ And he gave it to me.”

