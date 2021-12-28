Watch: Batman makes an alliance with Catwoman in new trailer

New trailer for Warner Bros. ‘The Batman’ is here as it stars Robert Pattinson as the caped hero with Zoe Kravitz as his ally Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

The new trailer for its upcoming DC adaptation focuses on the relationship between the two characters, featuring sequences of Batman and Catwoman fighting one another as well as more impassioned, coy exchanges.

In one scene, Batman tells Kyle, “You got a lot of cats,” while visiting her apartment. To this, she tells him, “I have a thing about strays.”

In Pics: Christian Bale to Ben Affleck: Hollywood actors who have played Batman over the years

The film will also have Paul Dano’s villainous Riddler take on a prominent role in the trailer.

The new trailer also features footage of Batman navigating a flooded Gotham underground, explosions along the metropolis’ coastline and an attack at what looks to be a political campaign rally.

Also read: Three Batmans in 2022? Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton to play masked superhero in the same year

The film ‘The Batman’ also stars Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Jeffrey Wright. Matt Reeves serves as director and co-writer, alongside Peter Craig.

Watch the full trailer below:

The film is set to hit theatres on March 4, 2022.