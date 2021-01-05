Three Batmans in 2022? Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton to play masked superhero in the same year

DC's most popular superhero Batman is getting a multiverse treatment. Actors Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will play the caped superhero in films that are slated to release in 2022.



The three actors will be seen playing the same character is separate Warner Bros films. DC is planning to attempt the multiverse concept for the first time with the upcoming films. The news was confirmed by the president of DC Films Walter Hamada to The New York Times.



While not much is known about the project that will have Keaton playing the masked superhero, but fans got excited after Times reporter Brooks Barnes confirmed the details to Film Critic Nestor Bentancor on Twitter.



"Based on your Hamada piece, some have interpreted that WB is doing two franchises starring Batman, one with Pattinson, one with a new actor," Bentancor asked. "Is that correct, or you were referring to Keaton as a second Batman, being part of a non-Batman-centric saga?"



Barnes responded with one word, "Keaton."

According to reports, Keaton and Affleck will both play Batman in the film 'The Flash'which is set to release in 2022. Hamada states the film will link two different universes.



Incidentally, Keaton will be playing the superhero for the third time. He had played Batman on screen in 1989 and 1992. The 2022 film will reportedly reveal what's happened to Keaton's Batman since he last played the role.



There are also rumours that Keaton may also appear as Batman in other DC films- in a similar way how Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury does in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Affleck will be playing the superhero for the last time in 'The Flash'. He has played the role before in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League'.



Meanwhile, Pattinson's 'Batman' is already under production and a teaser of the film was released in 2020 giving fans a sneak peek into the film which is being helmed by Matt Reeves.



Interestingly, the three actors represent three different generations. Pattinson is 34, Affleck is 48, and Keaton is 69. Will DC make the three actors share screen space in any of the films? Guess, we will have to wait and watch.