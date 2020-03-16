Watch trailer: Tom Hanks starrer 'Greyhound' looks like an epic war film

The trailer of much-awaited Tom Hanks film ‘Greyhound’ is finally out!

The film is an epic war drama that has Tom brave rough seas. This comes at a time when Tom Hanks is being treated for coronavirus along with his wife Rita. The two announced that they tested positive recently as they were in Australia for a shoot.

As for the trailer, the film is said to be inspired by “true events.”

‘Greyhound’ will also have Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer:

The film apart from Tom Hanks acting in it is also written by him. It is directed by Aaron Schneider, who directed the critically acclaimed film ‘Get Low’.

‘Greyhound’ will release in June 2020.