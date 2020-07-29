Watch: Michelle Obama shares sneak peek of her debut podcast with Barack

The former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a sneak peek into her first episode of the Spotify podcast titled ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ with husband Barack Obama as the first featured guest.

Sharing it on Instagram, Michelle wrote, “You’ll also hear from many of my girlfriends, the women who’ve always been there with a shoulder to lean on, a perspective to think about, or simply an open line to vent to. In this time of social distancing, it’s more important than ever to invest in the relationships that make us who we are.”

In the first episode of the podcast, the Obamas will be talking about how their neighbours helped raise them growing up and how this helped them understand the importance of contributing to their wider communities.

“That was a really common theme,” former President Obama said in an exclusive clip from the episode. “Ms. Smith down the street, she’d see me messing up. She’d scold me … Then when I got home, I might get whooped because Ms. Smith would have called my mom.”

Reacting to the same laughing, Michelle then says, “‘How dare you have Ms. Smith calling me and telling me you were on her grass and then you said … And you had the nerve to talk back, boy’.”

In the upcoming episodes, Michelle Obama will interview several family members including her mother and brother. The podcast will also feature friends like late-night host Conan O’Brien and journalist Michele Norris among others.

The podcast is in partnership between Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company launched by the Obamas in 2018.

Under the partnership, the couple “will develop, produce, and lend their voices to select podcasts, connecting them to listeners around the world on wide-ranging topics,” according to a Spotify release last year.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world,” Michelle Obama said at the time. “Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds — and their hearts.”

Emmy Awards 2020: Netflix leads with 160 nominations; here's the full list