Watch 'Gunjan Saxena' trailer: A girl who dreams big

''Whether a woman or a man flies the plane, it doesn't matter. They are all called pilots''. 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl' trailer is finally out and introduces Janhvi Kapor in the titular role. The trailer shows her entire journey from a young girl who aspires to become a pilot to becoming the country's first female combat pilot in the Kargil War.

Sharan Sharma’s film stars Pankaj Tripathi as Gunjan's father, who letx her dream big and achieve sky-high goals, irrespective of what her mother, brother, and society think.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar shared the trailer on social media.



Akshay Kumar shared the trailer of the movie and wrote, ''Harr sapne ki udaan aise hi ho! Make way for the truly inspiring story of #GunjanSaxena – The Kargil Girl and all my best wishes to the team. To the real hero, Gunjan Saxena – thank you for inspiring many to chase their dreams with the same courage and soar higher!''.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared the trailer and wrote, ''A story of a hero like no other – Gunjan Saxena – India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. Wishing love and luck to the team for this inspiring film. #GunjanSaxena''

The trailer also gives a glimpse of actors Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar, Manav Vij, and Ayesha Raza who are playing significant roles in the movie. The film chronicles the journey of the first Indian woman Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena to enter a war zone. Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

The movie is been produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and will release on Netflix on August 12.

