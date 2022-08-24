'Warriors of Future' actor Louis Koo had to undergo surgery due to movie costume

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo has made a disturbing revelation that he had to undergo surgery due to his work in the science-fiction action film 'Warriors of Future'. As per Oriental Daily, Koo said in response to a question posed by a fan about the suit of armour he wore in the film. He said that the armour weighed 33 pounds and caused a strain on his cervical spine. This is the first time he has talked about that. He added that he was in agony continuously after the production of the film, and later learned that he has strained a part of his spine.

"There was no bodily injury as the armour protected me during the shoot, but at the same time, because of its weight, I had to go to the US to undergo surgery and fuse my neck with titanium plate," the actor, 51, said.

Koo played the role of Tyler in the film and was also a producer. Directed by debutant Ng Yuen-fai, and also starring Sean Lau, and Carina Lau, 'Warriors of Future' was about an extraterrestrial vine called 'Pandora' crashes on earth in 2055, which is nearly entirely a wasteland thanks to climate change. 'Pandora' purifies the planet but tends to obliterate everything in its path. It becomes the mission of the highly armoured military of Hong Kong to stop 'Pandora'.

'Warriors of Future' has divided critics. While the VFX and performances have received universal praise, the script has found criticism.

The film releases in Hong Kong on Thursday, August 25.