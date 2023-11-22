Vir Das poses with Emmy in the kitchen near a dishwasher; here's why

Stand-up comedian Vir Das made India proud as he won an International Emmy Award in the Best Comedian category on Monday for his Netflix stand-up Vir Das: Landing. Since his historic win, Vir has been sharing multiple posts expressing happiness and gratitude. While the comedian has shared photos and posts posing with his winning trophy, one photo especially stood out that featured the comedian with a certain dishwasher stand.



Vir posted a picture in which he was dressed in a black suit, holding his International Emmy trophy in one hand and pointing at a dishwasher in the kitchen with the other. The caption read, “So. Big moments need grounding. We win an Emmy. We're walking through the kitchen to the press room. We walk by the dishwasher stand. My manager Reg says, “You remember you were once a dishwasher right? This is where you take a photo.” My fav photo of the night.”

In another photo, Vir is seen in a candid moment looking into the camera as Reg Tigerman, his manager, clicks a selfie. Also in the picture is his tour producer Akash Rajkumar Sharma, smiling at the camera as well.

Vir Das wrote in the Instagram caption, “Eyes completely closed. It ain’t glam…Still fav photo of the night. Also who leaves a random glass out like that?” pointing out that solitary glass placed on the dishwasher stand.

Johnny Sir. Every door we walk through is one you broke down for us. Much Respect, and I’m so grateful 🙏 https://t.co/oe8OlWBHcF — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 21, 2023 ×

Vir also took to X on Tuesday to wish members of the Hindi film industry who congratulated him after the historic International Emmy win. The most heartwarming response was for veteran stand-up comedian and actor Johnny Lever. Vir wrote back to him, “Johnny sir. Every single door we get to walk through is one you broke down for us. Respect, and gratitude (namaste emoji).”