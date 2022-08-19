Vijay Deverakonda reacts on #Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha, 'You are not affecting Aamir Khan alone'

Aamir Khan and his most recent movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has become the most debatable topic in the country. The movie has tanked at the box office and the one major reason behind the film's BO low numbers is the boycott the movie faced online.



#Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha has been countries top trend for a month now, and even after the release, the controversy around the movie is refusing to die. So far, many celebrities have reacted to the trend and most of them have spoken in Aamir's support only.

Salman Khan flaunts long hair as he shoots in Ladakh for his next



Now, south star Vijay Deverakonda has joined the long list of stars who have shared their opinion on # Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha.

Vijay is busy promoting his most-awaited movie 'Liger' and during his interview with India Today, the actor said that boycott is not affecting Aamir alone, but the ''economy''



"I just think on a film set, other than the actor, director, and actress, there are many other important characters, there are 200-300 actors working on a film and all of us have staff members, so a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihoods for many,'' he said.

Further speaking, the actor added, When Aamir Khan Sir makes a 'Laal Singh Chaddha', it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for. When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods."



Further, he praised Aamir and the fan-following he had. "Aamir Sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding this is happening, please realize you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture."



Talking about the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' box office, in the first week of its release, the film reached the Rs 45 crore mark. Being Aamir's most anticipated film, the BO numbers are really disappointing.

''#LaalSinghChaddha is rejected... #LSC *5-day* total is lower than *Day 1* total of #ThugsOfHindostan [₹ 50.75 cr; #Hindi version], do the math... Thu 11.70 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10 cr, Mon 7.87 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 45.83 cr. #India biz,'' Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Aamir spent years in the movie, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', and after reviews and film's moderate BO performance, Aamir was badly hurt and shocked.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a close friend of Aamir said, "Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard."

WION's review on Laal Singh Chaddha:



WION's film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''The beauty of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' lies in the fact that while some important messages are delivered through the narrative, it never turns preachy. It celebrates humanity above religion and caste — somewhat like Aamir's other film 'PK'. But while 'PK' did have Aamir Khan preaching about humanity, here the messaging is subtle and more layered. At the onset, it is about a slow-witted Laal and the people in his life but when you look deeper, the film is a commentary on evolving socio-political scenario in India. Without taking sides, the film tries to reiterate that humanity is above religion. "Mazhab malaria paida kar sakta hai," says Aamir to Vij's character in a poignant moment.'' Read our review here: