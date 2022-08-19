Salman Khan flaunts long hair as he shoots in Ladakh for his next 

The last time Salman Khan flaunted a new hairdo in 'Tere Naam', it set a trend in the whole country. Looks like Khan is set to do the same thing once again.



The actor dropped a picture on his social media on Friday in which he can be seen flaunting long hair. The look is reportedly for an upcoming project that is being shot in Leh Ladakh.



Taking to Instagram, the `Sultan` actor shared the picture which he captioned, "Leh.. Ladakh ..."

In the picture, Salman could be seen posing his back to the camera lens with long hair, with a black motorcycle standing behind him.



Recently Salman along with actor Pooja Hegde headed to Ladakh, to shoot the next schedule of their upcoming family entertainer film `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali`. The film also features Zaheer Iqbal, Shehnaaz Gill and south actor Venkatesh Daggubati.



Pooja, on the other hand also shared a video on Instagram stories from the hill station.



Apart from `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali`, the `Wanted` actor will be also seen in Yash Raj Film`s upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. It has been speculated that actor Emraan Hashmi will be portraying a negative role opposite Salman in the third instalment of the film. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.