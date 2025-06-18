Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted exiting Mumbai airport in the same car, fans speculate if they are ‘making it official?’

Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally making their relationship official? The two were recently spotted exiting Mumbai airport together in the same car, which has sparked curiosity among fans about their relationship status. While the rumours of the two being in a relationship has been doing the rounds for a long time now, this is perhaps the first time that the two were spotted in public together alibi leaving the airport in a car together, even as paps went into a tizzy clicking them.



Rashmika and Vijay's airport outing sparks speculation

Vijay and Rashmika were spotted exiting Mumbai airport together early Wednesday. They were also seen leaving in the same car. While they did not pose together, the paps present at the airport did click them getting into the same car. The rumoured couple kept their faces partially hidden behind masks as they were snapped by paparazzi while seater together at the back of the car.

The cameras did manage to get fleeting glimpses of the two inside the car as they drove off.

Their outing together has once again sparked intense speculation about their rumoured romance, leaving fans and followers eagerly wondering about the status of their relationship status.

“Are they making it official?” one social media user wondered, while another wrote, “We waiting for their marriage”.

“Beautiful couple," read one comment, with another mentioning, “Waiting wedding”.

About Vijay and Rashmika

Rashmika and Vijay have long been rumoured to be dating. Back in 2024, both Rashmika and Vijay admitted to being in a relationship but did not name their partners. While rumours of their relationship came to light only in 2024, sources state that the two have been dating since they starred together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.



The couple are often spotted spending time together. Rashmika often shares photos from Vijay’s home even though they do not feature the actor in them.



Last year, Rashmika was seen watching her blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Vijay’s family in a theatre.

Fans have also observed Rashmika and Vijay posting pictures from the same location, sparking speculation about the two holidaying together.

Rashmika and Vijay’s upcoming projects

Rashmika will soon star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa which also co-stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The film will be released in theatres on June 20. She will also star in Thama and The Girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Vijay will next be seen in the film Kingdom- a Telugu spy thriller which has been written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev.