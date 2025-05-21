From Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom to Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2: The Most Anticipated Action Films

Action thrillers are one of the most loved genres in Indian cinema. Expect makers to release high-octane blockbusters that promise jaw-dropping action and gripping narratives from Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom to Alia Bhatt’s Alpha.

With powerful stories, intense performances, and edge-of-the-seat thrills, here are some of the most anticipated action films with these superstars that are about to steal the spotlight

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in War 2

Hrithik Roshan will return with War 2, the explosive sequel in Ayan Mukerji’s spy universe. This time, he goes head-to-head with South sensation NTR Jr, promising an electrifying clash. The film is slated for release on August 14, 2025.

Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film promises a massy, rustic avatar of Vijay like never before, or probably last witnessed in Arjun Reddy. A spy thriller releasing in two parts, Kingdom hits theatres with its first chapter on July 4, 2025.

Yash in Toxic

Yash gears up for a powerful comeback in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, donning a rugged, massy avatar. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-starring Kiara Advani, the film promises intense action and drama. It’s slated for release on March 19, 2026.

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie in Baaghi 4, the latest chapter of the high-octane action franchise. The first-look poster teased a darker, bloodier avatar of the fan-favorite hero. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated for release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

Alia Bhatt in Alpha

YRF’s Spy Universe is expanding with Alpha, a female-led action thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film promises intense action and a fresh twist to the spy genre.