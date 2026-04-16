/Vignesh Shivan recalls a person watching Jana Nayagan leaked version at Madurai airport, compares piracy to death



Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leak has rocked the industry and the country as well. As the movie continues its battle for certification with the CBFC, it was leaked on social media, much to everyone’s shock.

Speaking out against piracy, several A-listers from the industry, including actors, directors, and producers, have voiced their concerns. Amid all this, director Vignesh Shivan shared how he felt when he saw a person watching the leaked version of Vijay’s film on their phone.

Speaking on Behindwoods’ Straight From Hearts with Rangraj Pandey, Shivan recalled that he was in Madurai Airport when he saw a person watching the leaked version and it.

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Talking about the moment, the director shared,''. “I couldn’t help it. I honestly felt like breaking it right then and there. It hurts that much to see our hard work treated like that.”

Saying that the movie is like a god and this loss is not personal, but an industry-wide crisis.

“Someone with access did this on purpose. To us, a movie is like a god. We protect it and respect it with everything we have,'' he shared.

“The Jana Nayagan piracy leak was like death. We don’t know how the industry is going to compensate for this. Fans and people should celebrate in theatres. It is Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film.”

Shivan is gearing up for the release of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah.

Vignesh Shivan compares piracy to death: ‘’I can feel how much the director has struggled''

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, the filmmaker compared the piracy of the movie to a death.

“Every day, a film is getting dropped in Kollywood, and directors are being replaced. Today, the situation of directors is very worrisome. I won’t take names…okay, even if I do, let me tell them. A huge film has been leaked online. In this case, I would like to express my condolences to my friend, H Vinoth,” he said at an event.

Saying that he could feel the pain, and only a director can truly understand that feeling.

''Every single day, every single shot, I can feel how much the director has struggled. I can feel that pain as a director. When nothing goes as expected, it’s very difficult,” he said.

Jana Nayagan leaked online

On April 10, news of Jana Nayagan being leaked online made headlines. Initially, it was reported that only a few snippets of the movie had leaked. However, in a shocking turn, the entire film was later leaked online in HD print.