/‘He was terrified': Why Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav was scared of Vidya Balan for 6 years

Some actors create such a lasting impact playing certain characters on screen that viewers often find it difficult to separate the actor from the character. And while we think that family members of actors would know the distinction, that’s not always the case. Akshay Kumar recently revealed that his son Aarav was scared of Vidya Balan for the longest time. Reason: She had played Manjulika in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), which also featured Akshay.

We all know how convincing Vidya was in her role as the possessed Avni or her alter ego Manjulika in Priyadarshan’s iconic horror-comedy. It seems Akshay's son, like many of us, was spooked by Vidya’s performance.

During an interview with HT City, Akshay Kumar recently revealed how his son Aarav was scared of Vidya Balan for six long years.

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He said, “I was talking to my son recently, he told me that when he saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time, he couldn't speak to Vidya Balan for six years! Voh Vidya se darta tha. Voh ghar par aayi thi, usse ek baar milne ko taiyaar hi nahi tha, uski aankhon mein dekhne ko bhi taiyaar nahi tha. (He was scared of Vidya. She had come home once, but he wasn’t ready to meet her or make eye contact.) I had to nurture and tell him for six years ‘Yeh Vidya Balan hai beta, yeh bahot achhi hai’ (She is Vidya Balan. She is very nice.) He said ‘no dad, I don’t want to meet her' He had got scared!”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller which had Vidya playing the role of Avni, who seemingly gets possessed by a ghost called Manjulika haunting a haveli. However, it is later revealed that she is suffering from dissociative identity disorder. Her portrayal of such a complicated character fetched her praise. The film also featured Shiny Ahuja, Amisha Patel, Manoj Joshi and Paresh Rawal.

Akshay and Vidya are reuniting for filmmaker Anees Bazmee's next.

Akshay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, which reunites him with director Priyadarshan after many years. The film is also a horror-comedy and features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mithila Palkar.